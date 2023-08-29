Hezbollah calls for restricted UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon

Hezbollah has objected to renewing the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force in the south of Lebanon.

The mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, which expires on Thursday, was extended last year with an amendment that allowed the peacekeeping force “to conduct its operations independently”.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah described the provision as “a violation of Lebanese sovereignty”.

On Monday, he spoke out against a proposed renewal.

“A foreign armed force that moves on Lebanese territory without authorisation of the government and Lebanese army, without co-ordination with the Lebanese army, where is the sovereignty in all that?” Mr Nasrallah said.

Iran-backed Hezbollah has one of its main power bases in southern Lebanon, which borders Israel.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to discuss extending Unifil's mandate.

Unifil's was began its mission more than four decades ago. It routinely co-ordinates patrols and movements in its area of operation with the Lebanese army.

Lebanon's government has objected to the absence of a stipulation in the force's mandate that would make such co-ordination mandatory.

Lebanon's caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York on Monday to convey Beirut's position.

Unifil was set up in 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli troops after they invaded Lebanon.

It was strengthened in 2006 after Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war and was given the task of monitoring a ceasefire between the two sides.

In December, an Irish soldier with Unifil was killed and three others wounded when their convoy came under fire in southern Lebanon.

Days later, Hezbollah handed over to Lebanese authorities a man believed to have carried out the attack that killed Pvt Sean Rooney, 23.

The group denied involvement in the attack.