Turkey's Erdogan gives electric car to Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented an electric car to Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim on Tuesday as he embarked on a visit to Doha.

The car is one of two Turkish-made electric vehicles given to Qatar's royal family during Mr Erdogan's trip to the country as part of his three-day Gulf tour.

The two leaders tested the Togg, Turkey’s first EV brand, as Sheikh Tamim drove it around the courtyard at Lusail Palace on Tuesday evening.

The gift was presented the day after Mr Erdogan gave an electric car to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a visit to Jeddah.

On Tuesday, Mr Erdogan held talks with Sheikh Tamim on issues including politics and the economy as he attempts to shore up Gulf support for Turkey, which is facing a financial crisis.

“During the talks, all aspects of bilateral relations were reviewed and steps to enhance co-operation in various areas, particularly the economy, were discussed,” said Turkey's news agency Anadolu.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the vehicle. AFP

Qatar's news agency said the two leaders “underscored their commitment to working together to promote their status on the global economic map”.

The two sides agreed to intensify the work of their joint technical teams to identify shared investment opportunities, especially in export funding, tourism and clean energy.

On Wednesday morning, Mr Erdogan arrived in the UAE for the final stop on his three-day tour. He is expected to hold talks with President Sheikh Mohammed.

Experts believe the trip will “further reinforce the trend of bridging the gap between its economic needs and geopolitical aspirations”.

“Under serious economic pressure, Ankara's foreign policy in the new period after the May elections will have a strong economic focus,” said Galip Dalay, a Chatham House expert on Turkey.