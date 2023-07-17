Turkey's Erdogan begins three-day Gulf tour in hopes of boosting economy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has begun a three-day Gulf tour to try to expand economic ties.

Mr Erdogan will first visit Saudi Arabia on Monday, where he is expected to meet King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, an official from his office in Ankara told The National.

On Tuesday, he will visit Doha and will hold talks with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim.

He will visit Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and hold talks with President Sheikh Mohamed.

“Negotiations are expected to be carried out in all aspects of bilateral relations with the three countries, especially projects in the fields of economy and investment,” said the official.

The visit will advance existing co-operation in various sectors and include discussions centred on global and regional issues, and the exchange of ideas.

The talks will touch on developments in Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Sudan, Libya and Palestine.

The Turkish President will be accompanied by a delegation of senior officials, the source said.

Last week, Mr Erdogan said the tour would present an opportunity for him to personally see the support that Gulf countries will provide for Turkey.

“There are pledges from the Gulf countries, during our past meetings, to pump large investments into Turkey and we will put the finishing touches during our next tour,” he said.

Mr Erdogan said senior Turkish officials had visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE to prepare for his tour.

Turkey's Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and Central Bank governor Hafize Gaye Erkan visited Saudi Arabia last week.

Mr Erdogan will visit northern Cyprus on Thursday after he completes his Gulf visit.