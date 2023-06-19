Sudan's descent into 'death and destruction is unprecedented' UN says

The UN secretary general spoke of the "scale and speed" at which Sudan is descending into "death and destruction", at a high-level pledging event on Monday that drew donors from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, the EU, African Union and the UN.

Officials met in Geneva as Sudan enters its second month of conflict, although a second three-day Saudi-US-brokered truce between the warring Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group and the army was holding on Monday evening.

More than 2,000 people have been killed so far, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project said, as a 72-hour truce brought rare calm to the capital, which has recorded some of the worst fighting.

"The scale and speed of Sudan's descent into death and destruction is unprecedented," UN Secretary General Antonio Gueterres said in the conference's opening remarks.

Read more Drivers tell of gunpoint carjackings in 'lawless' Khartoum

He described the situation in Khartoum and Darfur as catastrophic.

Last week, the governor of West Darfur was killed hours after he said that a genocide was taking place there. The US blamed the RSF, primarily, for the mass killings of up to 1,100 people. Unverified videos showed the burning of entire villages. The US also blamed the RSF for killing the governor.

"Fighting is raging with people attacked in their homes and on the streets," Mr Gueterres said, as the conflict affects more than half the country's people with 25 million now in need of aid.

"Deadly violence against aid workers and the looting of humanitarian property and supplies has made aid operations even more difficult and dangerous. Despite the challenges, UN agencies and partners have reached 1.8 million people in April and May," he said.

Children who were moved from Sudan on an Iraqi military aircraft at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq on Sunday. Reuters

The response plan for Sudan "does not meet the scale of the emergency", Mr Gueterres said, as only 17 per cent of the required nearly $3 billion needed for aid has been funded so far.

Latest figures by the World Food Programme show they have reached only 50,000 out of 500,000 beneficiaries in need of aid in Khartoum.

The WFP's representative for the GCC had previously told The National that the lack of access in Sudan was unprecedented.

After 8 weeks of fighting:



-Nearly 1.9M people have been displaced inside & outside the country.



-Over 67% of the hospitals are out of service in conflict areas.



-Despite obstacles, humanitarians have provided life-saving assistance to 1.8M people.https://t.co/Z0x3INpOeJ pic.twitter.com/hWRqrA9Zib — UN OCHA Sudan (@UNOCHA_Sudan) June 13, 2023

Saudi Arabia has so far sent dozens of planes carrying assistance to Sudan. It was also one of the first countries to help in evacuating residents from numerous countries out of Sudan once the conflict began.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the kingdom will "spare no effort to help people in Sudan" and has given $100 million through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief), with "various assistance corridors by air and sea, in addition to a campaign that was launched since the beginning of the conflict", Prince Farhan said.

So far, Saudi Arabia has evacuated more than 845,000 people from more than 100 countries, he said.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman said the country backs Sudan's sovereignty and rejects any external intervention in the country's affairs. Qatar pledged $50 million in Monday's conference and Germany pledged $218 million in aid.

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry also warned against the regional spill-over from the conflict.

"Sudan's security and stability is our own," he said, adding that Egypt has so far welcomed more than 25,000 Sudanese citizens across its borders.

Earlier in the day, UN human rights chief Volker Turk told the UN Security Council that his office had received reports of at least 53 women and girls who were raped in Sudan during the conflict. He said nearly 20 of them were raped in a single attack.

"I am appalled by allegations of sexual violence, including rape," Mr Turk said, adding that the RSF had been responsible in "almost all cases".

He said he is allocating an additional $22 million to address Sudan's needs.