Sudan's warring factions agree to 72-hour ceasefire, mediated by US and Saudi Arabia

In a joint statement released Saturday, mediators Saudi Arabia and the United States announced that Sudan's rival factions have agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire beginning at 6am local time on Sunday, June 18th.

The ceasefire agreement involves representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who are expected to refrain from all forms of prohibited movements, attacks, and the use of military aircraft, drones, and artillery strikes.

They are also expected to halt reinforcement of positions, resupply of forces, and not to seek any military advantage during the ceasefire period.

The agreement includes a significant clause: the parties will permit the unimpeded movement and delivery of humanitarian assistance throughout Sudan during the ceasefire.

The Saudi-US statement called on the factions to bear in mind the immense suffering of the Sudanese people, especially in light of the forthcoming humanitarian donors conference on June 19.

The facilitators urged the parties to fully adhere to the ceasefire and significantly reduce the intensity of the violence.

The joint facilitators warned that failure to observe the agreed-upon ceasefire could result in an adjournment of the ongoing peace talks in Jeddah.

They emphasised that any deviation from the ceasefire agreement would leave them with no choice but to consider suspending the negotiations.

The international community and Sudanese citizens alike hope for a lasting peace agreement to be reached in the Jeddah talks.

The upcoming humanitarian donors conference will serve as a litmus test for the ceasefire's effectiveness and the warring parties' commitment to peace.

Saudi Arabia and the United States have been mediating between the warring parties in Sudan for weeks.

Earlier on Saturday, an air strike in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, resulted in the death of at least 17 individuals, including five children.

The incident is among the deadliest in the ongoing clashes within Khartoum and other urban areas, where the military faces off against the paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Neither faction has commented on the circumstances surrounding the strike, leaving it uncertain whether the attack originated from warplanes or a drone.

Past confrontations have seen the military targeting RSF troops with aircraft, while the RSF has reportedly utilised drones and anti-aircraft weaponry against military forces.

The conflict erupted in mid-April following a tense period of escalating disagreements between military leaders and the RSF.

The strike's focal point was the Yarmouk neighbourhood in southern Khartoum, a recent hotspot for clashes. The area is home to a military facility currently under the army's control.

The ministry reported that the strike resulted in the destruction of at least 25 houses, leading to fatalities that included an unconfirmed number of women and elderly individuals. Numerous wounded victims required hospitalisation.

This enduring conflict has claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians and inflicted injuries on thousands more. The violence has compelled over 2.2 million individuals to abandon their homes, seeking refuge in safer regions within Sudan or across borders in neighbouring countries.