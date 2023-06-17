At least 17 killed in air strike in Khartoum, say Sudanese health authorities

Sudanese health authorities said that at least 17 people, including five children, were killed in an air strike in the capital Khartoum on Saturday.

"Yarmouk district was targeted with an air strike and early estimates refer to the killing of 17 people, including five children," the health department of the Sudanese capital said in a post on its Facebook page.

The air strike also led to the destruction of f25 homes, the department added.

- This is a developing story ...