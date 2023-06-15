Sudan's West Darfur governor killed by suspected RSF fighters

Gunmen thought to be from Sudan's Rapid Support Forces have killed the pro-army governor of West Darfur, Khamis Abekr, shortly after he gave an interview blaming the paramilitary unit for a wave of killings and looting in the embattled town of Al Geneina.

Videos shared online show armed men in camouflage fatigues take him out of the back of an all-terrain vehicle and shove him into a room. One of the men is seen hitting him with a chair.

Another video shows his dead body soaked in blood and an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

The RSF has not commented on the death of the governor.

Khartoum aside, Al Geneina has been the site of the worst fighting between the army and the RSF.

Hundreds are believed to have been killed and tens of thousands forced to flee to neighbouring Chad as the RSF and its allied Arab militiamen fought the army and former rebels there.

More than 100 people have been killed in violent clashes in and near camps for displaced people in North Darfur, said the UN's High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi.

"There are shocking reports of horrific sexual violence against women and girls. This will worsen unless the parties to the conflict agree to end a fight that is destroying Sudan," he wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Abekr was a former rebel leader who signed a peace deal with the military in October 2020.

The RSF has its roots in Darfur, where it started as a militia called the Janjaweed. It fought on the government's side against ethnic African rebels in a civil war in Darfur that began in 2003.

The war left 300,000 dead and displaced another 2.5 million.

The Janjaweed are accused of committing large-scale abuses against civilians in Darfur during that conflict, the root cause of which has never been dealt with despite a reduction in hostilities after the removal of dictator Omar Al Bashir in 2019, after 29 years in power.

Black smoke and flames from a market in Khartoum. Reuters

The Sudanese military and army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan have strongly condemned the killing of Abekr.

Gen Al Burhan said the killing was part of the large-scale abuses by the RSF in Al Geneina and elsewhere in Sudan.

The army and the RSF have been locked in a war for supremacy since April 15, when weeks of tension boiled over into a conflict that led to a major humanitarian crisis.

The war has so far forced two million Sudanese to leave their homes in search of safety elsewhere in the country or in neighbouring countries.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed and thousands wounded in the fighting.