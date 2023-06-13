Saudi Arabia to host Sudan pledging conference on June 19

Qatar, Egypt, Germany, the UN and EU will be a part of the event

A plane sent by Saudi Arabia arrives in Port Sudan, carrying 30 tonnes of food and medical aid. Photo: KSRelief
Nada AlTaher author image
Nada AlTaher
Jun 13, 2023
Saudi Arabia is set to host a pledging conference for Sudan on June 19 alongside Qatar, Egypt, Germany, the UN and EU, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Tuesday.

The kingdom reiterated its “support for the brotherly people of Sudan” and said it would provide $100 million for the country, which descended into violence on April 15 amid a dispute between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

“We look forward to a wide participation by the donor country in contributing to alleviating the impacts of this crisis,” Prince Faisal said in a statement shared on Twitter.

“The kingdom is hopeful that this humanitarian crisis will end in the near future.”

So far, the violence has killed more than 800 people and wounded 6,000 others, the latest figures from the Federal Ministry of Health show.

Several US and Saudi-brokered ceasefires have been breached by the warring sides.

On Monday, the US and Saudi Arabia released a joint statement condemning the rise in violence following a 24-hour ceasefire.

“Following the expiration of the short-term ceasefire, facilitators have been deeply disappointed by the immediate resumption of intense violence, which we strongly condemn,” they said in a statement.

Witnesses and doctors have reported the collapse of the health sector and widespread instances of looting of hospitals, banks, diplomatic facilities and warehouses containing international aid.

The World Food Programme told The National last week that it had only reached 20,000 out of an intended 500,000 beneficiaries in Khartoum in an “unprecedented” lack of access.

Updated: June 13, 2023, 5:35 PM
GulfSaudi ArabiaSudan
