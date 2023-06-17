Sudan warring rivals discuss possibility of three-day ceasefire

Sudan’s rival forces have been discussing the possibility of holding a three-day ceasefire, Sky News Arabia reported, citing its own sources.

Sources who spoke to Sky News Arabia on Saturday said the announcement of the next ceasefire is pending final confirmation from Sudan’s armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces group.

The three-day ceasefire would be followed by a five-day truce that would take place over the Eid Al Adha holidays, sources added.

The latest efforts to hold a temporary halt to the continuing hostilities follow several US and Saudi-brokered ceasefires that have been breached by the warring sides.

During the past three weeks, anxiety has increased among the civilian population after hundreds of thousands were forced to flee the violence.

The war between Sudan's army and the RSF broke out on April 15 but quickly spread westward, hitting cities in the Kordofan and Darfur regions.

People walk among scattered objects in the market of El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur, on April 29, 2023, as fighting continues in Sudan between the forces of two rival generals. AFP

The US and United Nations have said the situation in Sudan's region of West Darfur could herald a repeat of past mass atrocities there as fighting in Sudan reached its third month.

Activists said El Geneina, on the border with Chad, has been particularly badly hit. Fighting has killed 1,100 people and sent more 270,000 refugees across the border to Chad. Homes and hospitals have been destroyed.

The United States blamed the RSF and allied militias for the violence. But army aircraft and drone attacks had impeded humanitarian efforts, it said.

The International Organisation for Migration said the fighting in Sudan has driven 2.2 million people from their homes, including 528,000 who have fled to neighbouring countries.