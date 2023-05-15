Israel-Gaza ceasefire holds despite single rocket strike

The fragile truce that ended five days of tit-for-tat strikes between Israel and the Gaza-based Palestinian Islamic Jihad was holding on Monday, despite a single rocket fired on Sunday night from the enclave into Israeli territory.

The missile activated warning sirens in the south of the Israeli city of Ashkelon and surrounding areas. It fell on open ground and no injuries were reported.

A source in a coalition of Gaza’s militant groups told Al Jazeera the launch was the result of a malfunction and “the resistance confirms its commitment to the ceasefire”.

Israel’s military subsequently said its tanks fired on two observation posts belonging to Palestinian Gaza-based group Hamas.

Gaza residents and supporters of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group celebrate on a street in Gaza city, after a ceasefire agreement was reached with Israel on Saturday.

The brief exchange followed the culmination of international efforts, led by Egypt, to broker a ceasefire to the violence that killed 33 Palestinians and two people in Israel. One was an elderly Israeli woman, the other a Gazan farmworker who had crossed into Israel for work. About 20,000 Gazans have permission to work in the country.

Israel, the US and the UN thanked Egypt for its efforts to negotiate the ceasefire, which came into effect only days before the Israeli celebration of Jerusalem Day, which has at various points been the trigger for violence between Israeli forces and Gaza militants.

As part of the celebrations, mostly right-wing and far-right Israelis march through Jerusalem’s Old City, including most controversially through its Muslim Quarter.

Despite calls to do so for security reasons, Israeli authorities do not plan to alter the traditional route on Thursday, leading to fears the march could trigger another wave of violence.

In the West Bank, a Palestinian man was shot dead on Monday morning, as Israeli forces prepared to demolish the home of a Palestinian who killed two Israeli brothers in the West Bank in February.