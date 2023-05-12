Rockets fired from Gaza after 12-hour lull in fighting with Israel

Sirens went off outside Jerusalem for the first time since cross-border fighting began this week

Rockets launched by Palestinian militants above Gaza City on Thursday. EPA
May 12, 2023
Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded in areas outside Jerusalem on Friday for the first time since fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip intensified this week.

Israeli radio and television carried alerts of rockets fired towards the city of Beit Shemesh and areas in the hills outside Jerusalem.

Shortly after the sirens went off, ending a 12-hour lull in the cross-border fighting, Israel's military said it resumed striking targets in the Gaza Strip belonging to the Islamic Jihad militant group.

Palestinian health authorities said on Friday that the death toll in Gaza had risen to 31 since the fighting began.

This is a developing story

Updated: May 12, 2023, 10:06 AM
