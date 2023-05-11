Israel strike on Gaza kills Palestinian Islamic Jihad's missile leader

A senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad military leader and two other members were killed in a pre-drawn Israeli strike on Gaza on Thursday.

The armed wing of the PIJ confirmed that the head of its missile unit, Ali Hassan Ghali, also known as Abu Muhammad, had died in the attack.

“Ali Ghali … commander of the rocket launch unit … was assassinated in the south of the Gaza Strip along with other martyrs,” Al Quds Brigades, the armed branch of the group, said.

The Israeli army confirmed it had targeted Ghali in the strike.

Smoke billowed from the densely populated coastal enclave after Israel announced it was targeting the group's rocket launch sites.

Fighting between Israel and militants in Gaza has escalated since Tuesday, with more than 20 Palestinians killed in strikes, including civilians, and hundreds of retaliatory rockets launched.

Ghali was hiding in a residential complex in Khan Younis, the Israeli military said.

Two other militants from the group were killed alongside him in the air strike.

Ghali led rocket attacks against Israel in recent months.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had dealt a harsh blow to the militants, warning “this round is not over”.

“We say to the terrorists and those who send them — we see you everywhere. You can't hide, and we choose the place and time to strike you,” he said. Israel would decide when calm is restored, he added.

Egypt, a mediator between the two sides, said it brokered a ceasefire but the efforts appeared to falter as fighting increased on Wednesday with both sides unwilling to back down.

Expand Autoplay A structure in Ashkelon, Israel destroyed by a rocket fired on Wednesday from the Gaza Strip. AP

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan emphasised the need to de-escalate tensions during a call with the head of Israel's National Security Council, Tzachi Hanegbi, the White House said on Wednesday.

Mr Sullivan “reaffirmed the administration’s ironclad support for Israel’s security, as well as its right to defend its people from indiscriminate rocket attacks”, said the statement.

It also noted that Mr Sullivan pushed for “regional efforts to broker a ceasefire, and emphasised the need to de-escalate tensions and prevent further loss of life”.

Earlier, tensions escalated in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, after Israel carried out arrest raids.

Israeli forces killed two Palestinian in Qabatiya town who they said had fired at them.

In Tubas, an Israeli soldier was wounded in a separate exchange of fire with Palestinian gunmen.