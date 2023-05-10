Two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have been killed by Israeli forces, the Palestinian news agency Wafa has said.

The Israeli military did not immediately confirm the deaths, which occurred on Wednesday.

Tension between Palestinians and Israelis has heightened in recent days after the death of high-profile Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan.

Adnan, who died in Israeli custody, was accused of being a senior terrorist leader.

Militants in Gaza fired 104 rockets towards Israel in an exchange that followed Adnan's death, wounding three and damaging property.

One Palestinian was killed in subsequent Israeli strikes.

On Tuesday, at least 15 Palestinians, including three commanders of the militant Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

Eight women and children were among the dead and 22 people were wounded, Palestinian health officials said.

Israel said its overnight targets were involved in recent attacks on Israeli civilians.

Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told officials in southern Israel on Tuesday to prepare for the possibility of a prolonged conflict after strikes on the Gaza Strip.

In May 2021, Israel conducted an 11-day military offensive in Gaza, the fourth major offensive launched on the Palestinian territory in 14 years.

The assault killed 261 people, including 67 children, and wounded more than 2,200, according to the UN.

Since the beginning of this year, more than 100 Palestinians — most of them fighters in militant groups but some of them civilians, including children — have been killed by Israeli forces while at least 18 Israelis and foreigners have died.

Israel has been staging near-nightly arrest raids into occupied West Bank villages, towns and cities for more than a year in an operation prompted by a wave of Palestinian attacks against Israelis last year.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has said the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart attacks.