Gazans fear for their children after Israeli air strikes kill 10 civilians

A mother in Gaza has spoken of her heartbreak after one of her daughter’s friends was killed in an Israeli air strike on Tuesday morning.

The strike killed three commanders in militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad as well as 10 civilians, among them four children.

Alaa Abu Aisha, 36, told The National that her daughter, Tokka, aged 10, “hasn’t eaten anything since she received the news about [the death] of her friend” Maiar Ezz Al Deen.

Ms Abu Aisha said that before the air strikes, Tokka and Maiar had been looking forward to going on a school trip on Tuesday.

“My children were sleeping, and I was terrified that if one of them woke up, they would be afraid of the bombing and explosions sounds,” Ms Abu Aisha said.

Palestinians attend a funeral ceremony after 13 people, including children, were killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza city. Nagham Mohanna for The National

Another Gaza city resident, 17-year-old Mona Nezar, said she had been preparing for her final exams when “suddenly I heard the sound of bombing”.

“It was horrible,” she said.

“I don’t want the same scenario we saw in May 2021. I want to finish my high school year peacefully and prepare for the next stage of my life.”

Read more Israel warns of prolonged conflict as parts of Gaza evacuated

Israel conducted an 11-day military offensive in May 2021 in Gaza, the fourth major offensive launched on the Palestinian territory in 14 years.

The assault killed 261 people, including 67 children, and wounded more than 2,200, according to the UN.

“Sometimes I wonder if we will live this life forever, a life that has uncertain future and unfinished dreams,” Mona said.

Mkhaimar Abusada, an associate professor of political science at Al Azhar University in Gaza, said “something like this was to be expected, but we did not think the magnitude would be as bad as was seen last night”.

“Palestinians feel that killing leaders with their entire families is unacceptable and very painful, but it’s not public opinion that decides whether to go into a wider conflict with Israel or not,” he said.

Gaza’s streets were calm during the day, and Mr Abusada said it was unlikely that militant groups in the enclave would respond to the strikes immediately.

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill three Islamic Jihad commanders

“I don’t think Islamic Jihad is ready to be fighting Israel on its own, such as was seen last August or February of 2020, when Israel inflicted heavy casualties on the group,” he said.

Mr Abusada added that an escalation in the short term depends on whether Hamas, the most powerful militant organisation in Gaza, agrees on a joint response in with Islamic Jihad.

“Hamas is responsible for two million people in Gaza. Any war would lead to further casualties and disruption to civilian infrastructure,” he said.

“We often hear that Hamas is preparing for the so-called ‘Big Battle’ for the total liberation of Palestine. Preparations for that mean Hamas is wary of smaller operations against Israel.”

But for now, the possibility of a delayed response is not quelling anxiety or anger in Gaza.

Taxi driver Mohammed Adel, 27, told The National that his three children “woke up afraid and crying after hearing the sound of bombing”.

“We don’t want war because I am afraid for my children, but we want the resistance to respond.”