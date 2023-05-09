Israel kills three Islamic Jihad commanders in Gaza Strip bombing

Twelve people have been killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza, which were accompanied by raids in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health authorities and Israeli security officials have said.

Palestinian officials in Gaza said at least six of those killed were civilians, including women and children.

The Israeli military said two commanders of militant Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the second-most powerful group in Hamas-run Gaza, died in the air strikes. The targets were ammunition storage and production sites, as well as the commanders.

The Al Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, also said three of its commanders had died, along with their wives “and a number of their children”.

Israel said a third militant commander was killed in the occupied West Bank, while witnesses told AFP that bombing began in Gaza at 2am and continued for two hours.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad said it would respond to the bombings with attacks of its own, while Hamas said “the occupation is escalating its aggression against the Gaza Strip and targeting those who are safe in their homes”.

Israelis were reportedly put on alert in the hours before the attack, and were instructed “to remain in the vicinity of a designated shelter”, within 40km of the Gaza border, according to an online service, the National Emergency Portal.

Last week, the death of a Palestinian hunger striker in Israeli custody triggered several hours of cross-border fighting between Israel and armed groups in Gaza, during which one Palestinian man was killed.

On Tuesday morning, the Israeli military said it had struck “the Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation’s northern Gaza division commanding officer responsible for the rocket fire toward Israel in the past month; a senior operative and co-ordinator of terrorism in Judea and Samaria from Gaza; and the secretary of the military council”.

The air strikes marked the latest incident in more than a year of surging violence, marked by repeated Israeli military raids, escalating settler violence in the occupied West Bank and a spate of Palestinian street attacks.

More than 90 Palestinians and at least 19 Israelis and foreigners have been killed since January.