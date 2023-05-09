US ambassador to Israel to step down, report says

Tom Nides, the US ambassador to Israel, will leave his post this summer, Axios reported on Tuesday.

In less than two years in the role, President Joe Biden's man in Israel worked with three different Israeli Prime Ministers and navigated the complex political and cultural currents engulfing the country.

News of Mr Nides's departure was reported by news website Axios, which said the US representative was leaving to spend more time with his family.

The State Department did not immediately comment.

Mr Nides's wife Virginia Moseley is the executive vice president of editorial at CNN.

The ambassador's tenure in Israel saw the rise of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-right government and its push for judicial reforms that led to months of nationwide protests.

In February, Mr Nides told David Axelrod on his podcast The Axe Files with David Axelrod that the Biden administration wanted Mr Netanyahu to “pump the brakes” on judicial reform.

The comments sparked condemnation in Israel and led to frostier relations between the two administrations.

Throughout his career, Mr Nides has straddled the public and private worlds, most recently serving as the managing director and vice chairman of Morgan Stanley.

From 2010 to 2013, he served as deputy secretary of state for management and resources.

The Minnesota native is also the recipient of the State Department’s Distinguished Service Award.

While in Israel, he frequently posted videos that showed the lighter side of international diplomacy, including one video where he baked Hamantaschen cookies for the Jewish holiday of Purim.