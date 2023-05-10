UN chief urges 'maximum restraint' in Gaza

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday condemned civilian deaths in Gaza and appealed to all parties to “stop immediately” and “exercise maximum restraint”.

“Israel must abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law, including the proportional use of force and taking all feasible precautions to spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of military operations,” said deputy UN spokesman Farhan Haq.

Mr Guterres also condemned the indiscriminate launching of rockets from Gaza into Israel, which “violates international humanitarian law and puts at risk both Palestinian and Israeli civilians”, Mr Haq added.

Read More Netanyahu says Israel still in 'midst' of campaign against Gaza militants

Palestinian militants fired hundreds of rockets from Gaza into Israel on Wednesday, while Israel pressed ahead for a second day with a series of air strikes that killed 21 Palestinians, including three senior Islamic Jihad commanders and at least 10 civilians.

The UN chief urged all parties concerned to stop hostilities immediately, reiterating his commitment to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of relevant UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements.

The 15-member UN Security Council met behind closed doors on Wednesday to discuss the latest violence.

The meeting was requested by the UAE, China and France, later joined by Russia, to discuss recent developments in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking after the council meeting, the UAE's deputy ambassador to the UN Mohammed Abushahab condemned the violence in Gaza, including the deaths of Palestinian civilians, and called for an immediate de-escalation and a return to calm.