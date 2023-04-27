Guterres and Blinken discuss 'critical importance' of Sudan ceasefire

Follow the latest developments on the Sudan crisis here

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Thursday to discuss the crisis in Sudan.

They spoke of the "critical importance for an immediate, fully respected ceasefire" among other topics, the UN said.

More than 400 people have been killed as army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan leads the battle against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), now run by his former deputy Gen Mohamed Dagalo.

The two generals agreed to a fragile 72-hour ceasefire on Monday that slowed but did not stop the fighting.

“Both Secretary Blinken and myself were trying to broker ceasefires, successive ceasefires, in both cases with some success but not the success we would like to have,” Mr Guterres said.

Mr Blinken added that the two were working on bringing an end to the crisis.