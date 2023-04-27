LIVE
A handout picture released by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) on April 27, 2023, and taken on April 26, shows British Nationals boarding an RAF aircraft in Sudan, for evacuation to Larnaca International Airport in Cyprus. - Foreign Secretary James Cleverly urged Britons and their relatives in Sudan to use evacuation flights Thursday while they are still available, as the end of a temporary ceasefire looms. (Photo by Arron Hoare / MOD / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT " AFP PHOTO / CROWN COPYRIGHT 2023 / MOD / Arron Hoare " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO ARCHIVE - TO BE USED WITHIN 2 DAYS FROM April 27, 2023 (48 HOURS), EXCEPT FOR MAGAZINES WHICH CAN PRINT THE PICTURE WHEN FIRST REPORTING ON THE EVENT /

Sudan crisis latest: Air strikes hit Khartoum as ceasefire expiry deadline approaches

The US and African nations have called for the truce to be extended

A handout picture released by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) on April 27, 2023, and taken on April 26, shows British Nationals boarding an RAF aircraft in Sudan, for evacuation to Larnaca International Airport in Cyprus. - Foreign Secretary James Cleverly urged Britons and their relatives in Sudan to use evacuation flights Thursday while they are still available, as the end of a temporary ceasefire looms. (Photo by Arron Hoare / MOD / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT " AFP PHOTO / CROWN COPYRIGHT 2023 / MOD / Arron Hoare " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO ARCHIVE - TO BE USED WITHIN 2 DAYS FROM April 27, 2023 (48 HOURS), EXCEPT FOR MAGAZINES WHICH CAN PRINT THE PICTURE WHEN FIRST REPORTING ON THE EVENT /

Sudan crisis latest: Air strikes hit Khartoum as ceasefire expiry deadline approaches

The US and African nations have called for the truce to be extended

The US and African nations have called for the truce to be extended

LIVE
Live Updates
Loading ...
Updated: April 27, 2023, 4:03 PM