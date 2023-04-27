Sudan crisis latest: Air strikes hit Khartoum as ceasefire expiry deadline approaches

<div><h2><strong>Guterres and Blinken discuss 'critical importance' of Sudan ceasefire</strong></h2><div><figure><img alt src="https://images.scribblelive.com/2023/4/27/36a53f82-6f1a-4246-a23d-03610fba9e88.jpeg" /><figcaption>Antonio Guterres (L) and Antony Blinken said 'an immediate, fully respected ceasefire' in Sudan was vital. AP</figcaption></figure><div></div><p><em>Willy Lowry</em> reports:</p><div><p>UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Thursday to discuss the crisis in Sudan.</p><p>They spoke of the "critical importance for an immediate, fully respected ceasefire" among other topics, the UN said.</p><p>“Both Secretary Blinken and myself were trying to broker ceasefires, successive ceasefires, in both cases with some success but not the success we would like to have,” Mr Guterres said.</p></div></div></div>