Israel-Gaza ceasefire agreed

A ceasefire in the conflict that has claimed the lives of 33 Palestinians in Gaza and two Israelis was to take effect at 10pm local time (1900 GMT) on Saturday, Palestinian and Egyptian officials said.

The truce, the result of Egyptian mediation, has been agreed to by all involved, an Egyptian security official told AFP.

The deal was also confirmed by a Palestinian source. As of Saturday, the Israeli government had made no statement.

Despite the reported ceasefire, tensions remain high as rocket alert sirens have been heard in southern and central Israel.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have launched airstrikes in response.

The ceasefire announcement, brokered through Egyptian mediation, seems to have done little to quell the immediate hostilities, as confirmed by an i24NEWS correspondent who was interrupted on air by rocket alert sirens.

Mohamad Al Hindi, an Islamic Jihad leader in Gaza, announced the ceasefire, which came after five days of heavy fighting.

The news broke on the Al Kahera Wal Nas channel.

“Now, this agreement has been reached thanks to continuous Egyptian effort. We appreciate this effort,” Mr Al Hindi said.

Despite the agreement, tensions remain high.

On Saturday, a Palestinian labourer was killed by shrapnel from a rocket attack in Israel, and another was severely wounded.

Inside Gaza, Israeli air strikes have caused at least 33 deaths, including 14 civilians, and over 147 injuries, as reported by Palestinian health officials.

Palestinians inspect the rubble of Islamic Jihad member Zeyad Selmi's house after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Saturday. AP

Adding to the volatile situation, the Israeli military on Saturday launched a raid on the Balata refugee camp near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, resulting in the deaths of two Palestinians.

The two Palestinians were killed when Israeli forces opened fire on a group of gunmen who were shooting at them, the military said.

In a separate incident near Jenin, Israeli police shot and killed a suspected Palestinian assailant.

According to AP, the Israeli military has reportedly targeted locations in Gaza, including a flat belonging to Islamic Jihad commander Mohammed Abu Al Atta.

Islamic Jihad, in response, has launched barrages towards southern Israel, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of residents near the border.

The Israeli military said the flat harboured militants who had planned attacks against Israeli soldiers and manufactured improvised explosive devices.

Earlier today, the Israeli military said on Twitter that several PIJ targets in Gaza were hit during Friday night, including rocket and mortar launching sites and two command centres operated by senior militants identified as Mohammed Abu Al Ata and Khaled Azzam.

The Twitter posts were accompanied by grainy black and white footage showing explosions and clouds of smoke rising from bombed sites.

National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said on Saturday that Israel's top priority was maintaining its attacks on the Gaza militants.

"We're not holding ceasefire talks," Mr Hanegbi said at a municipal event near Jerusalem.

Six PIJ commanders have been confirmed killed since Tuesday, when Israeli forces launched a campaign against the group, accusing it of planning attacks.

PIJ, the largest armed faction in Gaza after the ruling Hamas group, has since fired almost 1,000 rockets, some deep into Israel. One woman was killed on Thursday when an apartment was struck by a rocket in a Tel Aviv suburb.

The exchange of fire across the Israel-Gaza border extends more than a year of resurgent Israeli-Palestinian violence that has claimed the lives of more than 140 Palestinians and at least 19 Israelis and foreigners since January.

Israeli forces have launched repeated raids targeting suspected Palestinian militants in the West Bank since a spate of attacks in Israel early last year.