Egypt releases Al Jazeera journalist detained in 2019

A journalist working for Qatar’s Al Jazeera news channel has been freed by Egypt after four years in detention on charges of publishing false news, the network said on Monday.

Hisham Abdelaziz had been a producer with an Egypt-based branch of the channel, Mubasher, and was arrested in June 2019 in Cairo while visiting his family on a trip from Qatar.

Mubasher was taken off air in 2014 after a dispute with the Egyptian government.

The Association for Freedom of Thought and Expression, an advocacy group in Cairo, said that Abdelaziz was also charged with joining an outlawed group.

"Egyptian authorities have released Al Jazeera journalist Hisham Abdelaziz after he was held for almost four years in pre-trial detention," Al Jazeera said on its website.

In 2017, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain broke off ties with Qatar over foreign policy disputes.

In January 2021, all countries agreed to restore diplomatic, trade and travel ties after the 41st GCC summit in AlUla, Saudi Arabia.

Two more Al Jazeera journalists, Bahauddin Ibrahim and Rabie Al Sheikh, are still being held in Egypt on similar charges to those faced by Mr Abdelaziz.

In September 2022, Egypt released Al Jazeera journalist Ahmed Al Najdi after holding him for two years.