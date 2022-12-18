UAE's leaders congratulate Qatar on its National Day

Qataris celebrate the country's unification on December 18, also known as Founder’s Day

President Sheikh Mohamed with Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar.
Dec 18, 2022
The UAE's leaders on Sunday sent messages of congratulations to Qatar on its National Day.

President Sheikh Mohamed sent Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, and its people his best wishes.

Qatar celebrates its National Day on December 18 to mark the country’s unification in 1878. It was declared an independent state in 1971.

“I extend my best wishes to my brother Tamim bin Hamad and the people of Qatar on the occasion of their country’s National Day,” said Sheikh Mohamed on Twitter

“We wish Qatar and its people continued happiness and success in the future.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, dispatched a similar message to Qatar's emir, noting the day coincides with the Fifa World Cup final in Doha.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, also congratulated Qatar, stating the UAE's relationship with the country is fraternal and historical.

As well as celebrating National Day, Qatar is also gearing up for the Fifa World Cup final on Sunday evening.

Argentina will face off against France at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

It is the first time a World Cup has been held in the Middle East and has drawn fans to Qatar from across the globe.

Updated: December 18, 2022, 9:00 AM
