World Cup live: Croatia v Morocco and build-up to the final

<h2><strong>World Cup day 28: Third-place play-off</strong></h2><p>Today is the penultimate day of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/">Fifa World Cup 2022</a>. </p><p>All but two of the 64 games have been played, with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/11/22/al-dawsari-saudi-arabia-beat-argentina-stunner/">shock victories</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/12/09/lionel-messi-guides-argentina-to-shoot-out-win-over-netherlands-at-world-cup/">duels for the ages</a> in a tournament that Fifa President Gianni Infantino has labelled the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/12/16/qatar-2022-deemed-best-world-cup-ever-morocco-to-host-next-club-world-cup/">"best ever."</a></p><p>Morocco have been one of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/12/16/a-closer-look-moroccos-historic-run-in-the-world-cup-2022/">stars of the tournament</a>, capturing the spirit of the underdog and galvanising support from the Middle East and Africa as they became the first African or Arab team to reach the semi-finals.</p><p>Tonight they have one final game against Croatia in the third-place play-off.</p><p>Manager Walid Regragui has <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/12/16/regragui-says-morocco-will-try-their-best-in-worst-game-world-cup-third-place-play-off/">played down the game</a> as a disappointment after they <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/12/14/brave-morocco-suffer-world-cup-heartbreak-after-being-edged-out-by-france/">failed to reach the final</a>, but it gives both teams one last chance to create memories - and seal the third-place position - at Qatar 2022.</p><p>Croatia, who finished runners up last year, will be looking to give a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/12/16/luka-modric-and-croatias-golden-generation-train-for-world-cup-swansong-in-pictures/">final swansong to some of their veteran stars</a>, including Luka Modric.</p><p>We'll also have build-up to tomorrow's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/12/16/messi-v-mbappe-showdown-of-paris-superstars-in-world-cup-final/">final between Argentina and France</a>, including the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/12/17/france-train-amid-illness-in-camp-ahead-of-world-cup-2022-final-in-pictures/">latest injury news</a> ahead of the historic clash.</p><h2><strong>Today's match</strong></h2><div><strong>Croatia v Morocco, Khalifa International Stadium, 6pm Qatar time (7pm UAE time)</strong></div>