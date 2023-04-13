Egypt's Foreign Minister in Turkey to continue talks on normalising relations

Egypt's Foreign Minister will visit Turkey on Thursday in a renewed bid by the two regional powerhouses to normalise relations after a decade of tension.

Sameh Shoukry is expected to meet Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to continue talks to bring the nations closer together after years of fractious relations.

“The two ministers will also consult on a number of regional issues of mutual interest,” the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

Relations between the two nations became tense in 2013, when Egypt’s military removed Turkish-backed president Mohammed Morsi of the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood. The move by the military, then led by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, took place amid protests against Morsi’s divisive one-year rule.

Ties have also been tense over Libya, where Egypt and Turkey have supported rival factions in the energy-rich North African nation riven by turmoil and violence since a Nato-backed uprising in 2011.

Egyptian officials familiar with the progress of the talks between the two sides said an announcement was likely to be made during Mr Shoukry’s visit to Ankara on the appointment of ambassadors to each other’s capitals, ending a decade of lower diplomatic representation.

Mr Shoukry and Mr Cavusoglu met in Cairo last month and Turkey in February when the Egyptian minister visited to show solidarity after the death of 50,000 people following the earthquake.

“It is time to take concrete steps,” Mr Cavusoglu said earlier this week about relations with Egypt. “During Mr Shoukry's visit, we can take steps to appoint ambassadors.”

Also on the agenda is arranging a possible second meeting between President El Sisi and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan after Turkey’s May 14 election. The two met in November on the sidelines of the World Cup in Qatar. It was the first meeting since Mr El Sisi took office in 2014.

The Egyptian officials said Mr Shoukry will press the Turkish side on Cairo’s demand that Egyptian militants convicted in absentia on terrorism charges and living in exile in Turkey be extradited to face justice.

These, said the officials, number around 50 and are mostly members of Hasm, an armed offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood blamed by Egyptian authorities for a string of deadly attacks against army and police officers following the removal of Morsi.

Mr Shoukry will also repeat Cairo’s demand that mercenaries taken to Libya by Turkey to prop up the government in Tripoli be withdrawn. The Tripoli-based administration is one of two rival governments in Libya, with the second one in the east of the country.

Equally important for Egypt is the need for Turkey to stop trying to muscle in on plans by Cairo and its allies, especially Ankara’s rivals Cyprus and Greece, to turn the Eastern Mediterranean into a regional energy hub following the discovery of vast natural gas reserves in the area.