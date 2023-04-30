Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Syria on Wednesday

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi will head to Damascus on Wednesday at the official invitation of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad for a "very important" two-day visit, state media reported.

"Dr Raisi's trip to Damascus next Wednesday is a very important trip due to the changes and developments that are taking place in the region," IRNA state news agency quoted Iran's ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, as saying.

"This trip will not only be beneficial for Tehran and Damascus, but it is also a very good event that other countries in the region can take advantage of."

Mr Raisi's visit to Syria, the first since by an Iranian president before the civil war began in 2011, was confirmed last week.

Pro-government media has said the visit will revolve around a number of agreements, including economic accords.

Mr Raisi will arrive in Damascus two days after a regional meeting in Amman, where Jordan's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad will host his Syrian, Saudi, Egyptian and Iraqi counterparts as Arab nations look to bring Damascus back into the diplomatic fold.

Jordan says the meeting follows on from a similar gathering this month between foreign ministers from Egypt, Iraq, Jordan and Gulf Co-operation Council member states.