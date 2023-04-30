Jordan to host Syria's foreign minister for regional meeting on Monday

Jordan will host the Syrian foreign minister and regional counterparts on Monday, as various Arab states look to rekindle ties with Damascus.

The ministry will host foreign ministers from Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Syria, state news agency Petra announced.

The meeting follows a similar gathering held in Jeddah in early April and “builds on the contacts that these countries made with the Syrian government,” said ministry spokesman Sinan Majali.

There was no immediate comment from Damascus.

Several Middle Eastern countries have held meetings with Syrian representatives in the last month as Damascus looks to emerge from its decade-long isolation.

Ankara said "constructive talks" were held with Syria last week as it looks to repair relations with its southerly neighbour, while Tunisia appointed its new ambassador to Damascus on Thursday.