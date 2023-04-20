Sudan's warring sides blame each other for civilian deaths as fighting continues

Follow the latest Sudan updates here

The chiefs of Sudan's warring army and Rapid Support Forces have blamed civilian casualties and chaos on each other, vowing to fight to the end as clashes entered their sixth day.

About 300 people have been killed and thousands wounded as clashes plague Khartoum and other parts of the country, overwhelming most hospitals and trapping children in schools.

Army chief and military ruler Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan told the Financial Times that the RSF carried out “indiscriminate violence”, saying a large part of the paramilitary force was “out of control".

Gen Al Burhan blamed the RSF for the death of three World Food Programme workers and an attack on a US embassy convoy.

Diplomats and NGO workers have not been spared the violence that has rocked Sudan since Saturday.

On Monday, the EU ambassador to Sudan was assaulted in his home, after an attack on a US convoy condemned as “reckless and irresponsible” by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

RSF leader Gen Mohamed Dagalo, meanwhile, said Gen Al Burhan was leading a “radical gang” attacking non-combatants.

“We’re ready for him to hit us, but not the civilians. We ask God that we gain control and arrest him to hand him over to justice," Gen Dagalo said.

He said the paramilitary force had “no objection” to stopping the fighting.

Two 24-hour ceasefires have been implemented this week, but both have failed, with the army and RSF engaging in numerous clashes.

Fighting was reported near Khartoum's international airport throughout Thursday morning, which was also hit by artillery on Wednesday.

RSF forces have increased deployments around the presidential palace, journalists in Khartoum said, while large plumes of smoke could be seen near the army's general command, the scene of fierce clashes for almost a week.

Three people were killed by stray bullets during violent clashes at a market in northern Sudan, local journalists reported, while three civilians were killed west of Omdurman.

Civilians across Khartoum sheltered indoors, terrified stray bullets would hit them even in their own homes. Thousands have fled the city in recent days.

Residents in the south of Khartoum were awoken early on Thursday by fighter jets and shelling.

“We wish the fighting would stop during Eid festivities,” a local resident told AFP, referring to the holiday that marks the end of Ramadan.

“We know it will not happen, though.”

Around the capital and elsewhere, RSF fighters on top of armoured vehicles and pick-up trucks laden with weapons have taken over the streets, the agency reported.

Many have put up checkpoints to search cars carrying civilians trying to escape Khartoum's worst battle zones to safer areas in the capital and beyond.