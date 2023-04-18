Khartoum fighting: Sudan's EU ambassador 'assaulted' in home

The EU's ambassador to Sudan has been assaulted in his Khartoum home, senior European diplomat Josep Borrell claims, as clashes that have killed almost 200 people continue between rival generals.

"This constitutes a gross violation of the Vienna Convention," Mr Borrell wrote on Twitter. "Security of diplomatic premises and staff is a primary responsibility of Sudanese authorities and an obligation under international law."

Mr Borrell, the EU's foreign affairs and security policy chief, did not name the victim in his message, but Aidan O'Hara was appointed ambassador to Sudan by the EU last year.

EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali later told AFP the 58-year-old Irish diplomat was "OK".

While the security of staff remained a priority, the EU delegation has not been evacuated from Khartoum after the attack, she said.

A US diplomatic convoy was fired upon in Sudan, but those inside were unharmed, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday we had an American diplomatic convoy that was fired on," he told reporters in Japan after G7 talks. "All of our people are safe and unharmed. But this action was reckless, it was irresponsible and of course unsafe."

Sudan fighting A war between two generals jostling for power and domination

Tuesday marked the fourth day of what is effectively the latest in Sudan’s seemingly endless civil wars since independence in 1956.

Khartoum, a city of nearly seven million, has never witnessed violence of the magnitude seen since Saturday.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres again called on Sudan's warring parties to "immediately cease hostilities".

He warned that further escalation "could be devastating for the country and the region".

Air strikes, artillery shelling and heavy gunfire are continuing in civilian neighbourhoods.

'End hostilities'

At the heart of the differences between army chief and military ruler Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and commander of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo now is the RSF’s full integration into the armed forces, which Gen Al Burhan has recently taken to insisting on as a precondition for signing a deal to end Sudan’s political crisis.

G7 foreign ministers on Tuesday urged the warring forces in Sudan to "end hostilities immediately" and return to negotiations.

"We urge the parties to end hostilities immediately without pre-conditions," the ministers said in a statement issued after two days of talks in Japan.

"We call on all actors to renounce violence, return to negotiations, and take active steps to reduce tensions and ensure the safety of all civilians, including diplomatic and humanitarian personnel."

Gen Dagalo spoke with Mr Blinken on the phone and "discussed pressing issues".

"We will have another call to continuing dialogue and working hand-in-hand to forge a brighter future for our nations," Gen Dagalo said in a post on Twitter.

Gen Dagalo's whereabouts have not been disclosed since Saturday when fighting erupted between the RSF and Sudan's army, Reuters reported.

Mr Blinken spoke separately to Gen Al Burhan, according to the State Department.

Mr Blinken expressed his grave concern about the death and injury of so many Sudanese civilians due to the sustained, indiscriminate fighting, and stressed the responsibility of the two generals to ensure the safety and well-being of civilians, diplomatic personnel, and humanitarian workers, spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a statement.

The fighting is playing out in the wider context of months-long, internationally-sponsored efforts to end Sudan’s political crisis.

The deal’s blueprint provides for the military to quit politics, the RSF to be integrated into the armed forces and for a civilian prime minister to steer the country for two years until elections are held.