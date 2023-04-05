Turkey closes airspace to flights to and from Iraq's Sulaymaniyah

Turkey has closed its airspace to flights to and from the northern Iraqi city of Sulaymaniyah since April 3 saying that there was heightened activity by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which it considers a terrorist group.

The airspace will be closed until at least June 3 when it will be reviewed in light of developments, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Also on Wednesday, Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that Turkey will not allow a "terror group" to "nest" in the area.

M Kalin said Turkey is "closely following" a recent helicopter crash in Iraq in which at least five people were killed, including – Turkey says – PKK militants. He said Ankara will look into the incident as well as who provided and piloted the aircraft.

For years, Turkey has maintained military bases in Iraq’s northern Kurdish region and launched military operations against PKK, which has been designated as a terrorist group by the US and the EU.