Turkish soldier killed in military operation against PKK in northern Iraq

A Turkish soldier was killed during a military operation against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defence Ministry has said.

The ministry identified the soldier as Infantry Contract Private Huseyin Korkmaz, saying he was killed on Monday when Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, opened fire on a Turkish military base that is part of the Operation Claw Lock in northern Iraq.

Pençe-Kilit Harekatı bölgesinde şehit düşen askerimiz Hüseyin Korkmaz'a Allah'tan rahmet, ailesine sabır diliyorum.

Milletimizin başı sağ olsun 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/vHgiHceMQR — Memiş Akçam (@memisakcam) December 27, 2022

“Our condolences and patience to his grieving family, Turkish Armed Forces and our noble nation,” it said.

The PKK has bases in northern Iraq and has used the territory to stage attacks on Turkey.

READ MORE Turkey launches ground and air strikes in northern Iraq against PKK

In recent years, Turkey has conducted a number of cross-border operations aimed at Kurdish groups in northern Iraq and Syria, in an effort to prevent attacks on Turkish territory.

The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict, which in the past was mainly focused in south-east Turkey.

Turkish officials privately say they believe Baghdad is firmly on their side in fighting the PKK, which has also been designated as a terrorist group by the US and the EU.