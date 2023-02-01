Eight rockets fired at Turkish military base in Iraq

Eight rockets were aimed at a Turkish military base in northern Iraq on Wednesday, said the Counter-Terrorism Group, a security body in Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region.

It said two of the projectiles landed inside the base.

The attack happened at 7.45am local time when eight rockets were launched at the Zelkan base in the Nineveh province of northern Iraq.

READ MORE Five Iraqis killed in shooting in Turkey

Two landed inside the military base, while the others landed near by. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

In recent years, Turkey has conducted cross-border operations against Kurdish groups in northern Iraq and Syria, in an effort to prevent attacks on Turkish territory.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict, which in the past was mainly focused in south-east Turkey.

The PKK has bases in northern Iraq and has used the territory for attacks on Turkey.