Two arrested in Mohamed Salah home robbery case in Cairo

Two men have been arrested in connection with a robbery at Mohamed Salah’s suburban Cairo home, police officials said on Wednesday.

They said one of the two was a former security guard at the residential compound where the house is located in the upmarket suburb of Tagamoa in eastern Cairo.

The police, who published photos of the items stolen from the house, said they included three pairs of football boots, a silver medal and crystal ornament. Cable TV receivers were also stolen, they said.

They said the break-in took place on March 2, when the two men climbed over a wall at the back of the house to gain access.

The Cairo house is one of two residences known to be used by the Liverpool star when he is in Egypt. The second one is the family home in a Nile Delta village north of Cairo.

Police earlier said that a cooking gas bottle was found in the garden of the house after the two men apparently found it too heavy to carry. A gas bottle could weigh up to 25 kilograms when full.