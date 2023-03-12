Mohamed Salah's Cairo home robbed, say police

Police are investigating the theft of cable TV receivers from the Liverpool forward's home

Authorities say they are investigating a break-in at Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's home in Cairo. Reuters
Hamza Hendawi author image
Hamza Hendawi
Cairo
Mar 12, 2023
Footballer Mohamed Salah's suburban Cairo home has been robbed, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip from a cousin of the Liverpool star, police said cable TV receivers were missing. A cooking gas bottle was found in the house's garden, apparently too heavy for the burglar to take away, they said.

Authorities said the cousin, during a routine check of the house, also reported that furniture and other belongings were disturbed inside the house.

Police are investigating but did not say if any arrests had been made.

The house is in the upscale suburb of Tagamoaa, east of Cairo. It is one of at least two homes used by Salah when he stays in Egypt. His family home, in the village he is from, is in the Nile Delta north of Cairo.

Police said they are viewing footage from security cameras at and around the residence and questioning security guards.

Updated: March 12, 2023, 3:14 PM
