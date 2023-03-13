Mohamed Salah burglary: Police quiz Liverpool star's neighbours in Cairo

Police have summoned neighbours and witnesses for questioning after the home of Liverpool and Egyptian national team footballer Mohamed Salah was burgled at the weekend.

Acting on a tip from a cousin of the Liverpool star, police said on Sunday that they searched the property and found cable TV receivers were missing from the house in the upscale Tagamoaa suburb east of Cairo.

On Monday, they said further examination of the property showed that more items were missing, including sportswear, football boots and an unspecified trophy.

Besides questioning neighbours and potential witnesses, police are reviewing footage from security cameras and speaking with security guards in the area.

Police on Sunday said a cooking gas bottle was found in the house's garden, apparently discarded as it was too heavy for the burglar to take away. A full gas bottle weighs about 20kg.

No arrests have yet been made, police said on Monday.

Salah's suburban Cairo home is one of at least two homes used by the Liverpool star when he is in Egypt. His family home, in the village he is from, is in the Nile Delta north of Cairo.