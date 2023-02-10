Boy of 10 among four killed in building collapse north of Cairo

Four people, including a boy of 10, were killed and 27 injured when an apartment building collapsed on Friday in the Nile Delta city of Damanhur, north-west of Cairo.

Officials said the four-storey block fell down after a gas cylinder exploded.

Building collapses are common in Egypt, where poor construction and shoddy building maintenance are common, especially in shanty towns, low-income neighborhoods and rural areas.

Last month, six people were killed in an apartment block collapse in the southern city of Assuit.