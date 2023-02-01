Three killed and more than 30 injured in Cairo hospital fire

A fire that broke out on Wednesday at a hospital in Egypt’s capital Cairo killed at least three and injured more than 30, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry added that the fire started in the radiology department of Al Nour Al Mohammady hospital, located in the Matariyah district.

It did not say what caused the fire, which injured at least 32, but said the blaze has been extinguished.

Three people died of smoke inhalation after becoming trapped in the hospital's pharmacy, the ministry said.

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said the injured suffered burns, fractures and smoke inhalation and were transferred to other hospitals in Cairo.

A 2020 fire in an intensive care unit at a private hospital in Cairo killed seven coronavirus patients.