Plummeting temperatures and snow stall earthquake aid delivery in Turkey

Drops in temperature, snow and damage to roads have complicated aid delivery to the most damaged areas after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Syria and Turkey on Monday.

Authorities in Turkey are co-ordinating rescue and relief efforts as aid from around the world arrives.

But in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, help is yet to arrive.

“I can't get my brother back from the ruins. I can't get my nephew back. Look around here. There is no state official here, for God's sake,” Ali Sagiroglu, a resident in the city, told AFP on Wednesday.

“For two days we haven't seen the state around here. Children are freezing from the cold.”

In some places, the debris has been covered by snow.

Emergency personnel and locals search for victims at the site of a collapsed building in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras, southeastern Turkey, on February 7. EPA

The death toll across Syria and Turkey has exceeded 8,000 people as many more are being pulled out of the rubble dead or alive. In Syria's north-west, an impoverished region where people displaced from the 11-year war in the country have fled, the scarce resources are making rescue operations slow.

Even those who do survive are unable to find life-saving medical treatment.

“My whole family is under there — my sons, my daughter, my son-in-law — there's no one else to get them out,” said Ali Battal, aged in his 60s, a resident in Syria's northern town of Jandaires.

“I hear their voices. I know they're alive, but there's no one to rescue them.”

The UN said aid flow from Turkey into Syria has halted.

“Some roads are broken, some are inaccessible. There are logistical issues that need to be worked through,” Madevi Sun-Suon, spokeswoman for the UN's Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Assistance, told Reuters.

“We are exploring all avenues to reach people in need,” she said.