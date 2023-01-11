Casualties reported after blast near Foreign Ministry in Kabul

An explosion near Kabul's foreign ministry on Wednesday caused casualties, an Afghan police spokesman said.
"Today around 4 o'clock there was an explosion on the road of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which unfortunately resulted in casualties," Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul security department, said on Twitter.
Mr Zadran said that security forces have arrived at the scene.
AFP reported that a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in the Afghan capital, causing more than 20 casualties.
Updated: January 11, 2023, 1:27 PM