Casualties reported after blast near Foreign Ministry in Kabul

An explosion near Kabul's foreign ministry on Wednesday caused casualties, an Afghan police spokesman said.

"Today around 4 o'clock there was an explosion on the road of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which unfortunately resulted in casualties," Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul security department, said on Twitter.

Mr Zadran said that security forces have arrived at the scene.

AFP reported that a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in the Afghan capital, causing more than 20 casualties.