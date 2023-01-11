Casualties reported after blast near Foreign Ministry in Kabul

Suicide bomber reportedly detonated an explosive device

Smoke rises from a hotel building after an explosion and gunfire in Afghanistan's capital Kabul. AP
Amr Mostafa
Jan 11, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

An explosion near Kabul's foreign ministry on Wednesday caused casualties, an Afghan police spokesman said.

"Today around 4 o'clock there was an explosion on the road of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which unfortunately resulted in casualties," Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul security department, said on Twitter.

Mr Zadran said that security forces have arrived at the scene.

READ MORE
At least seven killed in Afghanistan bus bombing

AFP reported that a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in the Afghan capital, causing more than 20 casualties.

Updated: January 11, 2023, 1:27 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL