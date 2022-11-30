At least 15 killed in Afghanistan explosion

At least 15 people have been reported killed in an explosion in northern Afghanistan.

The blast took place during afternoon prayers at a religious seminary in the town of Aybak, Dasmangan province.

At least 27 people were wounded, a hospital official told Tolo news.

Afghanistan's interior ministry has confirmed at least 10 people died in the explosion and said "many others" were injured.

An investigation has been opened into the incident, said spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor.

Some local media reported Taliban officials prevented people from filming near the site.

No group claimed immediate responsibility for the blast.

Several schools have been targeted in recent bombings.

In October, 52 people were killed, mostly young girls, in a Kabul school bombing.