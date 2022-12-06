At least 5 killed in Afghanistan bus bombing

At least five people have been killed and four others wounded in a bus bombing in northern Afghanistan.

Police confirmed a blast took place on bus carrying oil workers in Balkh province.

The explosion took place around 7am local time, a police spokesman told AFP.

The bus was carrying employees of Hairatan Oil company, Mohammed Asif Wazeri told the news agency.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing.

Attacks are common across the country, particularly since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year.

At least 19 people were killed in an explosion at a religious school in the northern city of Aybak last week.

ISIS, a rival of the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for several attacks.

On Monday, the Taliban said it had arrested an ISIS member for an attack on the Pakistani embassy in Kabul. Officials in Islamabad have said the attack was an attempt to assassinate its head of mission in Afghanistan.

Members of Afghanistan's Shiite community are also routinely targeted in bombings, with attacks on mosques and schools in Hazara neighbourhoods claiming hundreds of lives.