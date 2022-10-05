Explosion hits mosque near Taliban ministry in Afghanistan

An explosion hit the Taliban’s Interior Ministry headquarters in the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, a ministry spokesman said.

Abdul Nafee Takur said the blast hit a mosque near the ministry and an investigation is ongoing, Tolo news reported.

"The mosque was used by visitors and sometimes by interior ministry employees," he said.

The latest attack comes days after a suicide bombing at a Kabul education centre killed up to 52 people, more than twice the death toll acknowledged by Taliban officials, according to a tally compiled by AP.

Dozens more were injured in Friday’s blast, making it one of the bloodiest attacks since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan more than a year ago.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, ISIS, a rival of the Taliban, has carried out a series of attacks, including suicide bombings in crowded mosques.