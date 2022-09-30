Dozens killed or wounded in Kabul explosion, police say

At least 19 people have been killed in an explosion at an education centre in Kabul.

The explosion struck Kaj Education Centre in Dasht-e-Barchi, a mainly Hazara neighbourhood in the west of the Afghan capital.

Twenty-seven people were wounded in the attack, said a spokesperson for Kabul police. An entrance exam was taking place at the time of the blast.

Security teams have been dispatched to the scene to investigate the incident, said interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor.

Several men attacked the centre, local media reported, with one reportedly detonating a suicide belt inside a classroom.

Social media footage showed bloodied victims being carried away from the scene.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest in a steady stream of violence since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan just over a year ago.

ISIS — a top rival of the Taliban — has previously targeted mosques and worshippers, especially members of Afghanistan’s Shiite community, in attacks.

Dasht-e-Barchi has seen numerous attacks in recent years.

Six people were killed in an attack on a high school in the area in April. In May 2021, 85 people were killed in a bombing at a girls' school in the neighbourhood.

In May 2020, gunmen killed 24 women and children at an MSF maternity ward in Dasht-e-Barchi.

Afghanistan’s Hazara minority are often prime targets of terror attacks and face persecution from both ISIS and the Taliban.