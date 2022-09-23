Casualties confirmed in Kabul mosque blast

An explosion at a Kabul mosque after Friday prayers has resulted in casualties.

The exact number of victims has yet to be determined, Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Afghan capital's police chief, told Reuters.

The explosion occurred as people were leaving the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque after prayers. The same mosque was hit in a 2020 attack that killed two people.

The blast occurred on the main road near the mosque, Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said. The cause of the blast is being investigated, he said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Mosques in the city are vulnerable to ISIS attacks. In August, 21 people were killed, including an imam, in an explosion at a mosque in the Khair Khana area.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Majid condemned Friday's attack.

"Attacking mosques and targeting worshippers is a serious and unforgiveable crime," he tweeted.