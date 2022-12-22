Israeli forces kill man, 23, in Nablus, Palestinian authorities say

Israeli forces shot and killed a man, 23, during confrontations in Nablus in the occupied West Bank early on Thursday, the Palestinian Red Crescent and Ministry of Health said.

Another 36 were injured during the violence, they said.

Ahmed Daraghmeh was killed when Palestinian militant group the Al Quds Brigades exchanged fire with Israeli troops accompanying settlers to Joseph's Tomb for worship.

The site is identified as the resting place of the biblical patriarch Joseph but has become a hotbed of friction between Muslims and Jews, as it falls under the Palestinian National Authority's jurisdiction. Palestinians believe it is the burial site of Sheikh Yousef (Joseph), a revered figure in Islamic history.

The sound of gunfire was heard in amateur videos that Palestinians recorded from their windows.

Mr Daraghmeh was from the nearby town of Tubas and played football for the Thaqafi Tulkarm team. It was unclear whether he was directly involved in the unrest.

Thaqafi Tulkarm posted a photo of Mr Daraghmeh on its Facebook page. “He has become a martyr now,” the post said.

Palestinian news outlets re-shared footage of Mr Daraghmeh playing in a local football match as it was broadcast on state TV.

مشاهد من المباريات السابقة في دوري المحترفين تظهر الشهيد أحمد دراغمة الذي اغتالته رصاصات قناصة الاحتلال في نابلس بدمٍ بارد. pic.twitter.com/kJECSyKa0L — فلسطين الآن (@paltimes2015) December 22, 2022

Some shops in Tubas closed for the day in mourning over Mr Daraghmeh's death.

Read more Israel refuses to return body of cancer-stricken Palestinian detainee who died in jail

Local outlet the Palestine Information Centre shared a video of Mr Daraghmeh's mother crying over his dead body.

He was shot in the back and the foot during the confrontations, the Ministry of Health said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year has led to the deaths of 150 Palestinians and 31 Israelis official figures say, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2006.

Israel says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants, but stone-throwing youths and some people not involved in the violence have also died.