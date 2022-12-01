Two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Jenin

Two Palestinians were killed and a third injured in an Israeli military raid in Jenin city and refugee camp on Wednesday, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The raid at the camp soon led to violence between Palestinian residents and Israeli occupation forces, north of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the report said.

Two Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire were identified as Naeem Jamal Zubaidi, 27, and Mohammad Ayman Saadi, 26. A third Palestinian was injured, medical sources told Wafa.

At least four Palestinians were arrested during the raid. Two said they were rammed while on their motorbike by an Israeli military vehicle before their arrest.

A one-day strike was announced in Jenin after the deaths.

The latest figures bring the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of the year to 210, including 158 in the West Bank and 52 in Gaza.

On Tuesday, five Palestinians were shot dead in the West Bank, Palestinian authorities said.

Four separate incidents involving deaths were reported, one near the village of Beit Ummar, near the West Bank city of Hebron, and two near Ramallah, in the villages of Kafr Ein and Al Mughayir.