Three Palestinians shot dead at dawn in Jenin as West Bank violence continues

Three Palestinians were killed in Jenin early on Thursday as violence shows no sign of abating in the occupied West Bank.

They were shot dead by Israeli forces at dawn, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Violence continued on Thursday morning in the city, where local media said soldiers shot at ambulances transporting the wounded to hospital.

Jenin has suffered almost-daily army raids as Israeli forces continue their clampdowns in the occupied territories, supposedly focusing on members of militant groups responsible for a wave of attacks in Israel that have killed 19 earlier this year.

At least 10 Israelis have died in more recent attacks, including in a rare twin bombing in Jerusalem last month.

Last week, Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinians, including a militant leader, in a Jenin raid that sparked gun battles.

Figures from the official Wafa news agency said 216 Palestinians had been killed so far this year, including 164 in the West Bank.

It marks the deadliest year of the conflict since 2005. The army says most of the dead are militants, but stone-throwing youths and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

The UN has said it fears the conflict is heading towards “boiling point” as violence continues.

On Wednesday, a man was killed by Israeli forces east of Ramallah while Palestinian media reported raids in Nabi Saleh and Kafr Ein, where two brothers were shot dead last week.

The mother and sister of Mohammad Saadi, 26, react during his funeral at Jenin refugee camp on December 1. EPA

Violence was also reported in Nablus, which was put under several weeks of lockdown in October.

Israel closed checkpoints into the city and launched regular raids against the Lion's Den group — responsible for some attacks in Israel this year — in what local residents decried as collective punishment.

On Tuesday, Al Jazeera filed a suit with the International Criminal Court into the death of Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot during an army raid in Jenin in May.

Israel initially sought to blame Palestinians for her death before later admitting that she was probably shot by one of its soldiers.

Violence is expected to continue as Israel prepares to usher in its most right-wing government in decades.

Benjamin Netanyahu, veteran prime minister tasked with forming a government following his comeback in the November elections, is a staunch opponent to Palestinian statehood and greatly expanded West Bank settlements during his time in office.

His alliance with right-wing and religious allies is expected to fuel violence in both the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, who will assume leadership of Israel's police and public security, lives in a West Bank settlement and regularly visits Al Aqsa compound.

He was previously banned from the Knesset for inciting racism and has repeated calls for the death penalty in light of recent attacks.