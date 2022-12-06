Al Jazeera to sue Israel over Shireen Abu Akleh killing

Al Jazeera has said it will file a lawsuit to the International Criminal Court over the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

It will submit a case to the ICC on Tuesday over Ms Abu Akleh's death by "Israeli occupation forces," it said in a statement. Her family will later hold a press conference in The Hague alongside legal experts and Al Jazeera's legal team.

The veteran journalist was killed in May while covering an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin.

Al Jazeera said its legal team has unearthed new evidence that shows the correspondent and her colleagues were "directly fired at" by Israeli forces.

"The claim by the Israeli authorities that Shireen was killed by mistake in an exchange of fire is completely unfounded," it said in the statement.

Ms Abu Akleh's death prompted international outcry and renewed concern for Palestinian journalists operating in the occupied territories.

Israel initially sought to blame Palestinian gunmen for her shooting but later admitted she was likely shot “unintentionally” by Israeli soldiers. The US has also called for those responsible to be held to account for her killing.

Her funeral procession through the West Bank and Jerusalem was attended by thousands of Palestinians, some of whom were beaten by Israeli forces.

Al Jazeera said its findings "confirm without any doubt" that there was no other shooting at the time Ms Abu Akleh was shot, and the journalists, who were wearing press vests and helmets, were in clear view of Israeli forces.