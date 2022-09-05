Shireen Abu Akleh probably killed by soldier, Israeli military report finds

An Israeli soldier probably killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in errant fire, the Israeli military said on Monday.

A senior military official said the military’s top legal officer will not be launching a criminal investigation into the death, meaning neither a soldier nor anyone in the chain of command will face punishment.

The Israeli military findings echo conclusions reached by the UN Human Rights Office in June. UN spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said gunshots that killed Abu Akleh and wounded her colleauge Ali Sammoudi in May “came from Israeli security forces and not from indiscriminate firing by armed Palestinians, as initially claimed by Israeli authorities”.

The Palestinians also blamed Israel for the killing. Israel initially said she may have been killed by militant fire, but later said a soldier may have hit her by mistake during an exchange of fire.

In a briefing to reporters, the Israeli official said the military could not conclusively determine where the fire emanated from, saying there may have been Palestinian gunmen in the same area as the Israeli soldier. But he said the soldier killed the journalist “with very high likelihood” and did so by mistake.

The official did not explain why witness accounts and videos showed limited militant activity in the area, as well as no gunfire in the vicinity until the barrage that struck Abu Akleh and wounded another reporter.

The results of the investigation, announced nearly four months after the killing, largely align with those of several independent investigations completed much earlier.