Israel police close Shireen Abu Akleh funeral violence probe without releasing findings

Israeli police have concluded an internal investigation into violence at the funeral of Al Jazeera TV journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot and killed while covering violence in the occupied West Bank.

Police launched the investigation following global outcry after the veteran reporter's coffin was almost dropped when police attacked pallbearers during her funeral last month.

They did not release any findings from the probe.

READ MORE Palestinian investigation finds Israeli soldier responsible for Shireen Abu Akleh's death

Thousands had attended the service in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, with images of the unrest broadcast live on TV. Israeli authorities blamed Palestinian protesters for the ugly scenes.

“We cannot remain indifferent to these harsh images and we must investigate so that sensitive events of this order are not violently disturbed by rioters,” police commander Kobi Shabtai said on Thursday.

“The police, under my instructions, investigated to assess the action of its forces on the ground in order to draw conclusions and improve the operational progress in this type of event.”

The results of the probe were presented to the minister of public works, said a police representative.

Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed while covering an Israeli army operation at Jenin camp. AP

Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist working for the Qatar-based broadcaster, was shot and killed last month while covering an Israeli army operation at Jenin camp.

A Palestinian probe said an Israeli soldier shot her dead in what it described as a war crime.

Israel has denied the allegations, arguing that she could have been killed by a Palestinian gunman.

Abu Akleh's brother Anton rejected the police probe into the unrest at her funeral.

“We don't care what Israel says or does; everything is clear from the photos. The police are the aggressors,” he told AFP. “They are trying to cover up their actions and mistakes.”

Memorial service in Ramallah for journalist Shireen Abu Akleh — in pictures