Middle East leaders congratulate Emmanuel Macron on French election victory

Arab leaders have congratulated France’s centrist President Emmanuel Macron on winning a second five-year term in yesterday's run-off vote.

Mr Macron defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen with 58.55 per cent of the vote, according to a final tally released by the French interior ministry.

The President, Sheikh Khalifa, wished Mr Macron "continued success in achieving more progress and prosperity. He stressed the UAE’s keenness to continue developing relations in various fields for the common good and interest of their peoples," the UAE state news agency, Wam, reported.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said he looked forward to enhancing Emirati-French ties.

خالص التهاني إلى صديقي ايمانويل ماكرون بمناسبة إعادة انتخابه رئيساً لفرنسا، وأصدق الأمنيات من دولة الإمارات لفرنسا وشعبها الصديق بدوام التقدم والازدهار، نتطلع معاً إلى ترسيخ شراكتنا الإستراتيجية وتعزيز فرص جديدة للتعاون المشترك. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) April 24, 2022

"Congratulations to my friend Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of his re-election as President of France, and the most sincere wishes from the UAE to France and its friendly people for continued progress and prosperity," Sheikh Mohamed said on Twitter.

"Together, we look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership and promoting new opportunities for joint cooperation," Sheikh Mohamed said.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi wished Mr Macron continued success.

"I congratulate French President Emmanuel Macron on winning a new presidential term, wishing him continued success in leading his country to further progress and prosperity," Mr El Sisi said in a message posted on Twitter.

أتقدم بالتهنئة للرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون علي فوزه بالإنتخابات الرئاسية لفترة رئاسية جديدة، متمنياً له استكمال مسيرته وقيادة بلاده إلي مزيد من التقدم والإزدهار.

١/٢ — Abdelfattah Elsisi (@AlsisiOfficial) April 24, 2022

"Egyptian-French relations are enhancing and we look forward to continuing consultations and mutual coordination on a number of regional and international issues of common interest," he said.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent his congratulations to Mr Macron.

"The Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations to President Macron on being re-elected for a new presidential term, wishing him every success and the friendly people of France further progress and prosperity," Saudi Arabia's state news agency, SPA, reported.

Elsewhere, the leaders of India and the United States welcomed Mr Macron's re-election.

"I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

US President Joe Biden hailed the opportunity to continue working with the French leader on global issues.

"France is our oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges," Mr Biden said on Twitter.

"I look forward to our continued close cooperation — including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change," Mr Biden added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also congratulated Mr Macron.

"We look forward to continuing close cooperation with France on global challenges, underpinning our long and enduring alliance and friendship," he said.